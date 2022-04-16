Reconsider move to extend KM Annamalai’s tenure as GRI Chancellor: Former section officer

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Former Section Officer of Gandhigram Rural Institute-Deemed to be University M Gurunathan has opposed the Union government's decision to extend KM Annamalai's tenure as Chancellor for another five years.



In a press statement, Gurunathan said the incumbent chancellor's tenure ends on April 19.

"Though Annamalai was not an officiating officer regarding the functions of the university, he unnecessarily intervened in the official proceedings and frequently visited the university using public money. The payment of 3.5 lakh towards Annamalai's TA/DA bills has been pending with the institute administration," he alleged.

Pointing out that as a non-officiating member, the chancellor should not have claimed public money for his own expenses, the former section officer said he has sent representations in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhaan, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Amit Khare, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.