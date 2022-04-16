Revive ECR 4-lane project, ex-MP M Ramadass tells Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Lok Sabha member M Ramadass sought the intervention of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the recommencement of the four-lane ECR road between Chennai and Puducherry via Mahabalipuram. This comes after the four-lane plan on the 107-km stretch from Mahabalipuram to the UT was scrapped on Thursday.



In a memorandum to the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Ramadass pointed out that two roadways Chennai and Puducherry: one via Tindivanam and the East Coast Road (ECR) via Mahabalipuram. Of the two, ECR is the shortest route and is most preferred. However, this two lane road from Puducherry to Mahabalipuram is narrow and clogged by many U-turns and curves, reducing speed and safety of travel.



Recognising this problem, the Ministry and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2018 decided to create a four lane on the 107-km stretch from Mahabalipuram to the UT at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, under the Bharatmala Pariojana Project. As the Tamil Nadu government gave an 'in principle' approval to the project. detailed reports were prepared, land surveys were completed, the road was renumbered as NH-332 and the tendering process was finalised.



However, residents were in for a rude shock when the NHAI Chairman Alka Upadhyaya announced the proposed project was scrapped. The TN government had submitted the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). This is quite unfortunate as a benefit of great importance is slipping the hands of Puducherry, said Ramadass.



However, after the announcement of the project termination, the TN submitted the NOC to NHAI, said Ramadass. It is in this background the Union minister must intervene and direct the NHAI to commence the project. The liability and revenue issues may be solved under the guidelines later, he added.



The UT residents are disappointed by the lacklustre approach of the Ministry of Railways in implementing the East Coast Railway project connecting Chennai and Cuddalore via Mahabalipuram and Puducherry. This plan was sanctioned in 2006 when Ramadass was a Member of Lok Sabha. The revival of the four lane project may offset the residents' unhappiness.



The road project would be a catalyst for the development of Puducherry including its tourism, industry, education, medical sectors, by saving time, relieving traffic congestion and reducing pollution. Perhaps, it will also provide an alternate route to passengers travelling up to Kanyakumari.