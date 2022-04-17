Bharathiar University hostel security lapse: Cops register FIR after two weeks

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district police registered a case on Friday two weeks after the students protested at Bharathiar University against a security lapse in the girl’s hostel during the night. An FIR was officially registered roughly 17 days after the students’ protest. “Police who are quick to register even petty cases were slow here even when the safety of the girl students was in jeopardy,” they alleged.

Even after we lodged a complaint stating that our belongings went missing, they (police) did not show any interest, said a student from the hostel. Instead of registering an FIR, police said they will patrol outside the premises at night, the student said.

According to the students, the issue of strangers’ intrusion during night hours and their theft attempts was brought to the knowledge of the University administration a month ago. When there was no proper response, they held a protest on March 31. University management said they have strengthened the security measures at their level best. “As many as 27 ex-servicemen and a few women security staff have been deployed,” said Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj.