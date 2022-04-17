Clear wild growth on Srirangam 'Mottai Gopuram,' say devotees

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The growth of peepal and other plants on the Keezha Vasal Mottai Gopuram, one of the

oldest gopurams in Srirangam, has led to many people criticising the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for not carrying out sufficient maintenance work.

People visiting the temple find the 600-year-old structure in need of maintenance, and have urged the department to take immediate action.

"They should have taken notice of it a while ago and cleared all the growth. It is unclear why they have ignored it for months. If the plants are not cleared immediately, the structure might suffer serious damage," said Venkidesh Ramakrishnan, a resident of Srirangam.

Pilgrims visiting Srirangam also said that the department should be carrying out regular maintenance work on all such old structures. "The department should clear all the growth and also assess whether the structure has suffered any damage. It should direct the officials to carry out maintenance work on old

gopurams on a regular basis to avoid such a situation in the future. The condition of this gopuram shows that the officials have not paid much attention to such structures," said Nandini Kumar, a pilgrim from Chennai.

Residents also wanted the department to put a stop to the burning of garbage near the old gopuram. "Some people are also burning garbage near the boundary wall of the structure. The departments should ensure that such activities stop," said S Sujatha, a resident. When TNIE contacted HR&CE officials, they

promised to take immediate action. "We will direct the officials to take the steps to clear the plants. Our team will also take all steps to protect the structure," a senior official said.