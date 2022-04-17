Shortage of nurses continues at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital Tiruchy

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Nurses were in the forefront in the battle with Covid-19. All through the threewaves, they worked extra hours. Many of them contracted the virus and stayed away from their families. Though normality is getting restored, the nurses are still working extra hours , thanks to the continuing shortage of staff.

Out of 214 nurses at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital Tiruchy, 138 are permanent staff nurses, while the others are contract nurses. The hospital has over 1,600 beds, and as per Indian Nursing Council rules, there must be one nurse per eight patients in a ward.

However, only one nurse is in charge of all four wards in a particular floor at MGMGH for some shifts, sources said. Since there are three shifts, at least 200 nurses would be needed per shift, according to the norms. There are only 214 nurses in total, to be divided into three. Due to week offs, people on leave,

Nurse Rama* says that their contribution during the pandemic is being sidelined. "We gave it our all during the last two years. The impression in people's mind that government nurses do not work has changed. We were the ones who worked the most, as our Covid wards were full. We took care of so many patients, risking our lives. I was away from my 6-year-old child for months, as I didn't want to risk my child getting infected. Now, we are again working like it were Covid shifts, as there are so few of us," says Rama.



The nurses have been raising this issue for a long time now, but to no avail. They say doctors' problems have been addressed, but not theirs. Radha,* a staff nurse, says, "There is just one nurse on the floor usually during the night shift. Many a times even during the day, one nurse handles two wards. There needs to be one nurse per eight patients. Nurses have no time to eat or even to use the restroom. I had to miss my daughter's baby shower as there was no one to do my duty."

Nursing Superintendent at MGMGH, M Kalamari, says it is a struggle for nurses. "While making the roster, we face a tough time. We really need more nurses. Hope the government sanctions some nurses."

Nurses, led by Jeyabarathi, Joint Secretary, TN Nurses Association, submitted a requisit in this connection to Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, who has promised to look into the matter.



(*name changed)