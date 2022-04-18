Burglars strike at three houses in Virudhunagar on Friday night, rob CCTV disk

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Krishnankovil police registered three different cases against unidentified persons on Saturday for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments and nearly Rs 7 lakhs from three houses.



The complainants — R Nagarajan (46), a retired Border Security Force personnel, R Rajesh (32), a salesman of old tractors, and R Vishnu (25), a technician for CCTV installation — are residents of Sakthinagar.



According to police, "The incident came to light on Saturday morning when Nagarajan found silver kuthuvilakku, vessels, and money missing from his house by breaking open the door. The miscreants have stolen the duplicate key of the house on the first floor where Rajesh's family lives. As Rajesh and his family members were not in the house, the miscreants burgled gold and silver ornaments, money, and laptop in his house.”



Further, they burgled Vishnu's house and also took away the hard disk of the CCTV camera footage from his house, the police said, adding that they sprinkled chilli powder on the floor of all the three houses to mislead the sniffer dog. Further investigations are on.