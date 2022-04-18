STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Burglars strike at three houses in Virudhunagar on Friday night, rob CCTV disk

Police registered three different cases against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments and nearly Rs 7 lakhs from three houses.

Published: 18th April 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Express Illustrations

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Krishnankovil police registered three different cases against unidentified persons on Saturday for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments and nearly Rs 7 lakhs from three houses.

The complainants — R Nagarajan (46), a retired Border Security Force personnel, R Rajesh (32), a salesman of old tractors, and R Vishnu (25), a technician for CCTV installation — are residents of Sakthinagar.

According to police, "The incident came to light on Saturday morning when Nagarajan found silver kuthuvilakku, vessels, and money missing from his house by breaking open the door. The miscreants have stolen the duplicate key of the house on the first floor where Rajesh's family lives. As Rajesh and his family members were not in the house, the miscreants burgled gold and silver ornaments, money, and laptop in his house.”

Further, they burgled Vishnu's house and also took away the hard disk of the CCTV camera footage from his house, the police said, adding that they sprinkled chilli powder on the floor of all the three houses to mislead the sniffer dog. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Burglary CCTV Hard disk Gold Silver
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp