STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chinnamanur police station in Madurai opens up library for inmates and public

Now, the room can accommodate 20 people at a time, and has a host of periodicals and newspapers, apart from the books. Most of the books are donated by volunteers.

Published: 18th April 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

More than 700 books have been placed at the Chinnamanur Police Station in Theni district. (Photo | Express)

More than 700 books have been placed at the Chinnamanur Police Station in Theni district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THENI: The next time you go to Chinnamanur police station in Theni to file a complaint, know that you don't have to hit the peak of boredom waiting there for your turn, while the cops go on with their usual business. You can well take yourselves into worlds of imagination, or get enriched with some general knowledge, as a collection of seven hundred books in various genres await there for you to glance through.

A brainchild of the station house officer and inspector P Sekar, the library set up at the police station aims to serve the locality which lacks the facility. Sekar hopes that with around 15 schools including eight higher secondary schools also nearby, the library, which also has books for competitive exams, could solve the absence of coaching centres in the area.

The broader perspective, however, is to change the public's perception of what a police station is. "Students and aspirants need not see a police station just as a place for filing complaints and handling suspects, but also as a place for themselves. It is also the role of the police to lead young minds in the right direction, which can be made possible by letting them read inspiring and good books," Sekar said.

Sekar got the idea to set up the library after he found a small room available on the station premises, which was used to stock unused items. He conveyed his wish to convert it into a library to SP Dongare Pravin Umesh, who gave him the green signal.

Now, the room can accommodate 20 people at a time, and has a host of periodicals and newspapers, apart from the books. Most of the books are donated by volunteers.

"Public can avail of the facility from 8 am to 9 pm every day. Station visitors, as well as the general public, can read the books and newspapers without getting any permission from the police," he added. Sekar said the books for various competitive examinations in the library have already drawn the attention of many. The library, however, does not yet allow the public to take the books home. Currently, SSI Kumaran oversees the facility.

"In the coming days, we will consider allowing suspects to read books inside the station as reading might change their minds," Sekar said, adding that he would wish to hear that at least one beneficiary of the library was able to crack a competitive examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police station Library Coaching centre Books
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp