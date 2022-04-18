Krishnagiri forest department calls for DRDA support to clear road

Sivaguru S By

KRISHNAGIRI: The forest department has sought the support of the rural development department for vista clearing work and to prevent human-animal conflict in the Denkanikottai forest range.

According to forest department sources, elephant movement is common in the 12-km stretch between Iyyur Eco-Tourism Centre and Kamagiri village. Also, during summer, elephant herds, bison and wild animals will cross the Denkanikottai-Bettamugilalam road in search of water and food. Since the road is lined with overgrown bushes and plants, motorists are unable to spot the animals on time and control the speed of vehicles.

A forest department official recalled that a motorist encountered a tusker near Iyyur this last year. As he was unable to control the speed of the vehicle, he veered off the road and died on the spot. To prevent such incidents and another human-animal conflict, the roadside should be cleared regularly, he added.

Denkanikottai Forest Ranger Murugesan said the forest department cleared bushes and other plants along the road for six km and the remaining six km need to be cleared. They have approached the Kelamangalam Block Development Officer seeking to clear the road using Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act workers, but the forest department didn't get a response.

Kelamangalam Block Development Officer Tamilarasan was not available for comment. When contacted the District Rural Development Agency Project Director G Malarvizhi she had called forest department officials for a meeting on the issue on Monday.