STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC expresses displeasure over S Ve Shekher's 'vulgar' social media posts

After expressing his displeasure over the issue, the judge orally observed that the actor could not abdicate his responsibility by saying simply he had just retweeted the messages without even reading

Published: 18th April 2022 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician S Ve Shekher

Actor-turned-politician S Ve Shekher

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the social media posts of actor-turned-politician S Ve Shekher, which according to it reflected vulgarity.

When the petitions against his social media posts denigrating women journalists came up for further hearing before Justice AD Jagadeesh Chandira today, counsel for one of the petitioners produced screen shots of the retweets and posts on social media made by the BJP politician.

After expressing his displeasure over the issue, the judge orally observed that the actor could not abdicate his responsibility by saying simply he had just retweeted the messages without even reading them. The matter stands adjourned till April 22.

When the matter came up for hearing last week, Shekher had filed an affidavit offering his unconditional apology for posting the messages. However, the court directed him to file separate affidavits on the four cases that had been registered against him by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Ve Shekher Madras High Court Chennai Police S Ve Shekher vulgarity
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp