Tiruchy corporation to add 88 more e-vehicles to garbage collection fleet

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation will buy 88 more e-vehicles for garbage collection, increasing the number of such vehicles to 188. The corporation had bought 100 battery-operated vehicles last year.

According to sources, the decision is based on the eco-friendliness and dignity it offers to the sanitation workers engaged in garbage collection.

Officials said the corporation's e-vehicles can travel about 100 km. "Each vehicle needs about six hours of charging and we promote its use considering the increasing fuel price and zero carbon emission. Apart from this, we use these vehicles to collect garbage mostly from narrow streets and congested areas. Earlier, our sanitation workers used push carts to collect waste, which took more time. The use of e-vehicles will help them cover more areas, apart from offering dignity to the workers. Their minimal size helps them enter narrow streets," a corporation official said.

Appreciating the plan, sanitation worker Murugan, said, "Earlier, we used to collect waste using push carts and dump them on major roads. Sanitation workers in mini autos would then come and clear the waste. Now, there are about 25 vehicles for each zone. In fact, we may need more such vehicles as there are plans

to increase the city limit."

Welcoming the move and urging the corporation to take more steps to reduce pollution, environmentalist KC Neelamegan, said, "They should ensure proper maintenance of these vehicles and also consider having more such vehicles. Apart from this, each councillor should plant at least 100 saplings a year. The corporation should also place bins on the streets as people are still dumping waste in public places. We hope the corporation takes more such steps to protect nature."