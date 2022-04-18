Tiruchy corporation's integrated command centre yet to start ops in full swing from its building

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation launched its smart city website and mobile application in October 2021. Officials, during the launch, elaborated on the operations of its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) team and said the team was working from a temporary space in the main office would soon start operating from the new building coming up at its main office. Though the corporation has finished the construction of the ICCC building, the technical team is yet to start operating in full swing from the new building. Besides, smart city mobile applications are still not offering all the features to residents.

"The corporation must include the 'forget password' option in its application. Such basic options available in all applications are missing in the corporation's mobile app. Though we can raise complaints through the application, it is yet to activate tax payment service and other features on the application. We hope the ICCC team soon activates those features," said G Sundar, a resident of Srirangam.

Residents also suggested that the corporation should provide free WiFi hotspots in the city. "During the launch of the website and mobile application, the corporation had announced that it would install smart poles with CCTV cameras, emergency call box and WiFi access points at Chathiram bus stand, central bus stand and Anna Nagar. But, we are yet to get such facilities," said J Ramesh, a resident of Puthur.

Sources said the full functioning of the centre would also improve the disaster management performance of the corporation. "ICCC will ensure the availability of all information under one roof and senior officials can access them from any location by using their laptop or mobile. It would also increase CCTV coverage. The technical team will ensure better coordination between the corporation and other departments like the police and fire services. They would play a key role while handling floods or other disasters," a source said.

Corporation officials told TNIE that the civic body is taking all steps to ensure the full functioning of ICCC at the earliest. "We have completed the construction of the building. Interior works for ensuring the necessary technical facilities would take some time. We are expecting the work to end within four or six months," a senior official said.