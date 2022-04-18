Trio steals diamonds worth Rs 7 lakh from Madurai man, held

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing two diamonds worth Rs 7 lakhs from a Madurai seller at Chidambarapuram in Tirunelveli.

According to police, Murali (34) of Madurai, had been buying things online and selling them since 2017. Recently, he purchased two diamonds worth Rs 7 lakhs and posted an advertisement to sell the stones. Muthukrishnan (27) of Chidambarapuram came across the advertisement, contacted Murali for buying them, and asked Murali to come to Tirunelveli.

When Murali arrived at Tirunelveli, Muthukrishnan's friends Paulsimson (29) of Manjuvilai and Mahesh (32) of Subramaniapuram took Murali to Chidambarapuram in a rental car, and snatched the diamonds from Murali and absconded in a two-wheeler. Following this, Murali lodged a complaint at Kalakkad police station.

A case was registered. Further investigation is on.