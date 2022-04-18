STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Trio steals diamonds worth Rs 7 lakh from Madurai man, held

Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing two diamonds worth Rs 7 lakhs from a Madurai seller.

Published: 18th April 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

diamonds

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing two diamonds worth Rs 7 lakhs from a Madurai seller at Chidambarapuram in Tirunelveli. 

According to police, Murali (34) of Madurai, had been buying things online and selling them since 2017. Recently, he purchased two diamonds worth Rs 7 lakhs and posted an advertisement to sell the stones. Muthukrishnan (27) of Chidambarapuram came across the advertisement, contacted Murali for buying them, and asked Murali to come to Tirunelveli.

When Murali arrived at Tirunelveli, Muthukrishnan's friends Paulsimson (29) of Manjuvilai and Mahesh (32) of Subramaniapuram took Murali to Chidambarapuram in a rental car, and snatched the diamonds from Murali and absconded in a two-wheeler. Following this, Murali lodged a complaint at Kalakkad police station.

A case was registered. Further investigation is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diamonds Advertisement Thief
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp