AIADMK bats for 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' in Tamil Nadu Assembly

O Panneerselvam referred to the usual practice of the business of the House beginning daily after a couplet from 'Tirukkural' is recited by the Speaker.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday made an appeal in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to the government to consider whether the House proceedings everyday could be commenced following the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', an invocation to mother Tamil and official state song.

Following the reply of Minister for Tamil language and Culture, Thangam Thennarasu to the debate on demand for grants to his department, AIADMK deputy leader O Panneerselvam pointed to the Minister's address that shone light on Tamil language's antiquity and the way its special features like the 'in' (a distinctive sound represented by a consonant) continues to be present till date through the ages and the language's unique letter 'zha'.

Panneerselvam referred to the usual practice of the business of the House beginning daily after a couplet from 'Tirukkural' is recited by the Speaker.

Later, he made an appeal to the government to also consider whether the House proceedings everyday could be commenced following the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', the official state song sung in praise of mother Tamil.

