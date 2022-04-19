STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Desilting of canals, tanks in delta districts to begin by April-end

Last year,  desilting of waterbodies began only in the third week of May in districts like Tiruvarur, farmers said.

Published: 19th April 2022

Desilting: Image for representation | Annapoornisupriya G

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Even as farmers were urging authorities to complete the desilting of canals and lakes in Cauvery delta districts before water release from Mettur dam in the second week of June, the Water Resource Department officials said the works would commence by April end.

The scheduled date for release of water from Mettur reservoir for Kuruvai paddy cultivation in delta district is June 12. However, water would be released on the scheduled date only if storage is comfortable in the dam. Last year, the dam was opened on June 12 and delta farmers are hoping that water would be
released on June 12 this year as well as storage level in Mettur dam is more than 100 feet.  

"Desilting should be commenced immediately so that works are completed before the release of water," said S Natarajan, a farmer from Thennamadau in Thanjavur district. A K R Ravichander, a farmer from Ammayagaram in Thanjavur district said the works usually start in the fag end of May and most of the works would not be completed.

"Therefore, works should commence immediately so that water from Mettur could flow in the canals and reach the fields in time," he said.

Last year,  desilting of waterbodies began only in the third week of May in districts like Tiruvarur, farmers said. During the recently held grievance day meeting, farmers of Tiruvarur district demanded early commencement of desilting work.

When contacted, an official of the Water Resources department told TNIE that the Government Order for the works have already been issued. "Tenders would be called for and works would commence by this month end," the official added.

According to the order, a sum of Rs 80 crore has been allotted for desilting of canals and lakes in the Cauvery delta districts. With this fund, canals to an extent of 4,964 km would be desilted in 10 districts. In Tiruchy region, which comprises all delta districts except Cuddalore, as many as 549 works involving
desilting of  4,295 km of canals are to be taken up. For this, a sum of Rs 71.50 crore has been allocated. For desilting canals in the core delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam and Mayiladuthurai, a sum of `45 crore has been allotted, an official said.

Meanwhile, the GO also paves way for constituting monitoring committees with the participation of two or three farmers from villages where desilting works are undertaken. It also instructs the Collectors to make convergence of MNREGA works for desilting C and D canals. Boards with details of works being undertaken to be put up at the worksites, the order said.

