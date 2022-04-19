Parents raise awareness on hemophilia in Dharmapuri hospital

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Doctors and parents of over a dozen children conducted an awareness campaign at the Integrated Centre of Hemophilia and Hemoglobinopathy (ICHH) on the rare genetic condition.



Hemophilia is a rare disorder that affects the blood's ability to clot and is most often found in men. Adults and children affected by this disease would suffer continuous bleeding when injured.



Speaking to TNIE, Sangeetha, mother of a 12-year-old Shayandhan from Sekkodi, said, "Our son was affected by Hemophilia at an early age. As a child, it is extremely difficult to handle episodes, sometimes even walking for a long time, doing homework or even minor bumps on a hard surface can cause an episode."



Inbathamizhan, the mother of a 12-year-old, said, "Previously, we had to seek treatment in Chennai, Vellore, or Bengaluru for Hemophilia. Now it is available at DMCH. From walking to cycling or even when teeth fell out as a baby, everything has caused an episode that required hospital care. Many people are unaware of such a health condition. Talking to other parents shows us effective ways to monitor our child better and share our concerns."



Dr Shylaja at ICHH said, "There are many types of Hemophilia, most commonly - Hemophilia A (classic hemophilia) and B (Christmas disease). This disorder is caused by the lack of protein in the blood which causes clotting. The most common treatment is injecting the missing protein through on-demand Therapy by infusing factor(missing protein)."



Dr Ramesh Babu head of the Pediatrics department said, "It could damage joints, muscles or tissues, reduces the activity of children, physiological or emotional damage. Through preventive care and immediate treatment, children can live better, easily. In most cases, we recommend mental activities like chess and carom instead of physical activities or contact sports to prevent episodes. Regular physiotherapy could also stop clotting in joints."



Commenting on the ICHH, Dean Amudhavalli said, "In the case of treatment, we advise parents to go to ICHH, a single vial of Factor for Hemophilia A or B can cost between `35,000 to `45,000. In rare cases for people with other types of hemophilia, it could be even more costly. Through regularly administering the factor there are no ill effects and through regular treatment, people can live a normal lifestyle and prevent irreversible joint damage."