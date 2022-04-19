STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perambalur: Stone quarry damaging houses, says Peelvadi residents

More than 500 families live in Peelvadi village of Kunnam taluk, and most of the people cultivate crops like paddy, lemon and sugarcane.

Residents of Peelvadi village in Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Peelvadi village in Perambalur district submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday, seeking a ban on a stone quarry operating in their village, as farmlands and houses are being affected.

A private stone quarry has been operating in the village for three years at a distance of 100 meters from the houses. The houses have allegedly been developing cracks owing to explosions in the quarry.

P Karuppaiya, a resident said, "Every day, the explosions feel like earthquake. Our houses have developed several cracks. No one will be able to sit inside their houses when explosions are triggered. Two persons working in the fields fainted from shock during an explosion 10 days ago."

M Thangarasu, another resident, said, "So many lorries pass every day, carrying heavy loads and leave behind a lot of dust. Many in our village find it difficult to breathe because of air pollution. Quarry workers will offer us money to remain silent, when we question them. The dust coming from the quarry
affects our crops. The authorities here seem to support them. The government should
take immediate action in this regard."

Revenue officials have promised to take action.

