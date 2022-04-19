Perambalur: Stone quarry damaging houses, says Peelvadi residents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Peelvadi village in Perambalur district submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday, seeking a ban on a stone quarry operating in their village, as farmlands and houses are being affected.

More than 500 families live in Peelvadi village of Kunnam taluk, and most of the people cultivate crops like paddy, lemon and sugarcane.

A private stone quarry has been operating in the village for three years at a distance of 100 meters from the houses. The houses have allegedly been developing cracks owing to explosions in the quarry.

P Karuppaiya, a resident said, "Every day, the explosions feel like earthquake. Our houses have developed several cracks. No one will be able to sit inside their houses when explosions are triggered. Two persons working in the fields fainted from shock during an explosion 10 days ago."

M Thangarasu, another resident, said, "So many lorries pass every day, carrying heavy loads and leave behind a lot of dust. Many in our village find it difficult to breathe because of air pollution. Quarry workers will offer us money to remain silent, when we question them. The dust coming from the quarry

affects our crops. The authorities here seem to support them. The government should

take immediate action in this regard."

Revenue officials have promised to take action.