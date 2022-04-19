STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sekar Babu assures steps will be taken to prevent stampedes in temples

The district collector also inspected in person, events such as the celestial marriage and car festivals.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department PK Sekar Babu informed the Assembly on Monday that steps will be taken to prevent tragedies such as the Chithirai festival stampede in the future. 

The minister interrupted the speech of AIADMK member and former minister RB Udhayakumar, who alleged that security and safety arrangements were lacking during the Chithirai festival in Madurai, resulting in the stampede in which two persons died.

Sekar Babu said the district collector, ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and the Madurai Mayor conducted review meetings on the event last month. The district collector also inspected in person, events such as the celestial marriage and car festivals.

Based on the inspection, a total of 3,000 police personnel were pressed into service and 30 CCTV cameras were installed. Also, to help people, on behalf of the Madurai Corporation and the police department, two mobile apps were developed for the event.

The reason for the stampede, the minister said, was that for the Chithirai Pournami festival, more than 15 lakh people gathered as the fest was conducted after three years. Elaborating on the government’s swift action following the stampede, the minister said on coming to know about the deaths, CM MK Stalin immediately instructed ministers Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to rush to the victims’ families and console them. Of the 12 injured persons, six were discharged from the hospital, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HR&CE PK Sekar Babu stampedes Chithirai festival
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist | Shekhar Yadav
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp