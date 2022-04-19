TN district collectors’ ceiling for fund release raised to Rs 50 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday increased the district collectors’ ceiling (for releasing funds) from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

During a training programme for town panchayat presidents and vice-presidents, the CM also added that the ceiling limit for Assistant Directors of town panchayats has also been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

He advised town panchayat presidents and vice-presidents that elected local body members should stand with people and focus on people welfare issues including roads, drinking water, toilet, solid waste management and so on.