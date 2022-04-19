STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Guv sitting on NEET Bill insult to people: Stalin

Stalin underlines his cordial relationship with Governor, says he is ready to tolerate pain and insults for good of TN   

Published: 19th April 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A woman from Salem district being taken away by police personnel after staging a protest at the Secretariat | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said Governor RN Ravi’s failure to forward the NEET Exemption Bill to the President is an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu and the delay is against the dignity of the State Assembly.

“Seventy days have passed since the Assembly adopted the NEET Exemption Bill for the second time and still it is pending with Raj Bhavan. There are reports that the Governor has decided to forward this Bill to the President. Taking into account the action to be taken by the Governor over NEET Bill, if necessary, a meeting of leaders of  legislature parties would be convened to take a decision on the next course of action,” the Chief Minister said in the Assembly.   

Making a suo motu statement under Rule 110, the Chief Minister said the NEET Bill, which reflects the feelings of seven-and-a half crore people of Tamil Nadu and passed by the century-old Tamil Nadu Assembly, has been lying at Raj Bhavan uncared for. “Taking part in the ‘At Home’ event hosted by the Governor would have hurt the feelings of the people of TN and would go against the honour of the House. As such, the government had to stay away from it. I have explained my position to the Governor in a letter with all details.”

“We don’t have any personal enmity with the Governor. Indeed, the relations between the Governor and myself as the Chief Minister of the State remain cordial. When I interact with him personally, the Governor is all praise for the functioning of my government. Besides, he has also appreciated this government in public functions. The Governor is a pleasant personality to interact with. He accords high respect to us and we too reciprocate it. But this is culture beyond political lines. We will continue to maintain this culture always,” the Chief Minister added.     

Stalin said he had faced many pains and insults during his five-decade-old public life and has been moving ahead in discharging his duties towards the people. “I will withstand the pains and insults if they do some good to the people of Tamil Nadu. So, I will continue my efforts to get the NEET Bill forwarded to the President,” he added. The decision to stay away from the ‘At Home’ hosted by the Governor was taken to safeguard the dignity of the House, he said.

