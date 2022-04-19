Worms in food at Eklavya school in Tirupattur, say parents

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Parents of tribal children studying at the Centre-run Eklavya Model Residential Higher Secondary School at Pudurnaadu staged a protest against poor quality food and infrastructure. They complained that food served to the students has worms in it and was prepared in unhygienic conditions.



Over 400 tribal children from 44 villages, including 12 villages in Yelagiri and 32 villages in Jawadhu hills are studying here. "The food here is unfit for these children and it tastes bad. But, even after repeated complaints, they are not taking steps to improve this," a mother told the media.



The bathroom facilities in the schools are worse and there is no water supply, alleged parents, adding the place lacked drinking water as well. A video shared by the parents captured the unsanitary conditions of the toilets there. "How can children learn in this environment?" asked another parent.



The parents also complained that the teachers discourage and mistreat students. "They (teachers) categorise students as bright students and dull students and they regularly scold and demean slow learners, forcing them out of school. This leads to students to quit school and become addicted to alcohol," they said.



The school is run in a temporary place belonging to the forest department. Work to construct the campus spread across 42 acres at Keelur, around 13 km from Pudurnaadu were incomplete even after five years. The public demanded the government finish the construction and shift the school to an area with better infrastructure.