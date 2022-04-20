ICDS mini centre with 50 kids waits for an upgrade

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) employees of a mini Anganwadi in Kodakarai, a tribal village in Thalli block, want it to be upgraded to the main centre as it has 50 children now. A mini centre can only have 15 children.



Rajammal, who joined Kochavur main centre as a helper in 2014, was deputed to Kodakarai centre as it had only one staff. Before Rajammal was deputed, the lone staff of Kodakari was teaching the children and also cooking for them. A mini centre will usually have 15 students and one staff. That staff will teach and cook for all the students. But as the strength increases, an Anganwadi staff will teach and a helper will be appointed to do the cooking. Hence, Rajammal was deputed from Kochavur (with 25 children) to Kodakarai but the centre was not upgraded.



Bakkiyam Mary, who joined the centre in 2018 and is helped by Rajammal said," Rajammal can be called back to her original centre any day. If that happens, I have to manage all 50 children here centre by myself. If this had only 15 children as stipulated for a mini centre, I could have managed on my own."

Speaking to TNIE, Rajammal said, "Kocchavur main centre has Caste Hindu children. So, they won't eat the food I cook. For more than 10 years, a Caste Hindu woman has been unofficially cooking for the children there," she alleged.



When TNIE spoke to the staff at Kocchavur, Gantha, she said, "A Caste Hindu woman named Bandiyamma is cooking for the children here. When I asked Rajammal to return to this centre, she refused. I have been paying Rs 2,000 per month from my pocket to Bandiyamma for the past four years. The district administration should upgrade the mini centre in Kodakarai so that Rajammal can be made permanent there and new staff can be hired for the centre I am working at. Otherwise, Rajammal should come back to Kochavur."



ICDS programme officer R Jayanthi said, "A list of centres to be upgraded has been sent to the State government already. The deputation of Rajammal seems to be unofficial. Whether it's 15 or 50 children, staff at a mini centre should do both cooking and teaching themselves." She added that the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Thalli block will be asked to look into the issue.