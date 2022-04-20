STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koovagam switches to festival mode after two years

After a gap of two years, thousands of transpersons from across the nation thronged the Koothandavar temple festival in Koovagam on Tuesday night.

People from the trans community from across the nation throng Koothandavar temple to celebrate annual Koothandavar temple fest on Tuesday | G pattabi raman

By Express News Service

KALLAKURUCHI: After a gap of two years, thousands of transpersons from across the nation thronged the Koothandavar temple festival in Koovagam on Tuesday night. Before a night full of dance, laughter and music, the priests tied thalis — as per the fete’s customs — to transpersons who donned garlands and the attire of glowing brides.

According to residents, 18 days of the Chithirai festival, based on the Mahabharata battle, takes place at the Koothandavar at Kallakurichi district annually. This year, the fete started on April 5 with Parsagai Varthal, and signalled the customary porridge distributed to  devotees. 

Then, thalis were tied to the temple management staff and villagers at Pandaladi the next day. In the consecutive days, devotional speakers gave speeches regarding the Mahabharatha on each evening.
On Tuesday, the main event was flagged off with the eye opening ceremony. Over the afternoon, as several transpersons and thalis of Koothandavar, the presiding deity, were tied to them. Following this, they celebrated being wedded to Koothandavar or Aravan, son of Arjunan. Tales of the deity’s greatness were narrated through the traditional Tamil folk songs — Kummi Pattu. 

Meanwhile, the State AIDS Control Society organised an awareness programme and light music show at Koovagam on Tuesday night. Collector PN Sridhar inaugurated the show. He then visited a TNSACS medical camp for HIV tests. 

