Man murders two-year-old in Thoothukudi, arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly throwing a two-year-old baby girl on Monday night against a wall and murdering her during a heated argument between him and his wife.
According to sources, the suspect David (32) of West Kamaraj Nagar near Mapilaiyurani had visited his wife Kebi after two months on Monday night after he left the house due to differences. Kebi, mother of two children — a five-year-old and two-year-old, married David six months ago.
“The incident happened on Monday night when David returned home and saw Kebi chatting on the phone. This led to an argument and in a fit of rage, David assaulted Kebi and threw baby Catherin who was sleeping in a cradle against a wall before leaving the house. Kebi found the baby motionless in the morning and took her to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead,” the sources added. Thalamuthunagar police arrested David and are investigating further.
In another incident, three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old youth on Monday night for misbehaving with one of the suspect’s wife.
According to police, S Lyo (30) of Alanthalai was irked over Madhan who had misbehaved with his wife a month ago and also stalked her on Monday. Following this, he and his friends — P Mallaya alias Muthu Mallairaj (30) Thalamuthunagar and T Maria Antony (29) of Treshpuram — murdered Madhan. Tiruchendur police arrested the trio and are investigating further.
