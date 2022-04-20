Poor maintenance of irrigation tanks leaves farmlands high and dry in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Many irrigation water tanks across the city, which used to cater to hundreds of acres of agricultural fields, have turned into barren lands due to non-maintenance. In a petition submitted to the district collector, activists associated with Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam said the Muthupatti Vemudaiyan tank in ward 73, a major source of irrigation for hundreds of acres of agricultural land in the area, has been left unmaintained and encroached for years.



"The tank not only irrigated the agricultural lands but also aided in recharging the groundwater table. However, they have now turned into barren lands filled with invasive plants," said Ayyalraj, president of Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam. He added that this was the condition of several tanks across the district, and requested the concerned departments to ensure their maintenance ahead of the next monsoon.



Earlier, several councillors of the corporation had brought up the issues of irrigation tanks and lakes in Madakulam and Sellur during the council meeting on April 12 and stressed the maintenance aspect.

Addressing the query, City Corporation Commissioner Karthikeyan stated that the maintenance works at Vandiyur and Sellur lakes would soon start under the AMRUT scheme. Subsequently, smaller tanks and lakes within the corporation limits would be desilted and maintained by the concerned department following the orders of the Chief Minister.