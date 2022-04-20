STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pro-jallikattu stir: 22 booked in 2017 acquitted

IV Additional District and Sessions Judge N Nagalakshmi, however, held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused and pronounced them 'not guilty'.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

A youth trains his jallikattu bull at Mudakathan in Madurai for the upcoming Pongal festival. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

(Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai District Court on Tuesday acquitted 22 persons who were booked for participating in pro-jallikattu protests in 2017.

According to the prosecution, the accused had taken part in a rail roko by stopping the Kovai-Nagercoil passengers train near Sellur for three days in January 2017. On January 23, 2017, when the police attempted to make the protestors leave the spot, the accused pelted stones at the police and caused injuries to them, the prosecution alleged.

They also used offensive words against the police personnel, it added. The accused were booked by CB-CID- Madurai under Sections 147, 148, 341, 294 (b), 323, 332, and 182 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

IV Additional District and Sessions Judge N Nagalakshmi, however, held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused and pronounced them 'not guilty'.

