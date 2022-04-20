Thiruvalluvar fest should be held for 10 days: Nainar Nagendran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP’s Assembly floor leader Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday demanded that the State government hold the annual Thiruvalluvar festival in Kanniyakumari for ten days. He was participating in the debate on demands for grants of the Tamil development department and the industries department.

Nagendran also demanded that the State government lay a road to Kannagi temple, located in Kerala, to help devotees from Tamil Nadu. Nagendran requested the State government to honour musician Karukuruchi Arunachalam by installing a life-sized bronze statue at his birthplace Karukurichi.

Replying to his demand for a statue of Karukuruchi Arunachalam, Minister for Industries Thangam Thenarasu said a decision would be taken after consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin.