Tiruppur: Religious preaching plaint against two teachers in Rayapuram

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The father of a class 6 girl studying in a government school at Rayapuram has alleged that two teachers have been propagating religion. S Shankar (42) said, “I shifted my 12-year-old daughter from a private school to the government school last year.

For the past 20 days, she was giving lame excuses to avoid going to school. A few days ago, she refused to go to school. When I asked her, she said a few teachers were harassing her on religious lines. She narrated an incident where she forgot to write her Tamil homework and the teacher asked how could she forget it but not forget to apply vibhuthi (ash) on the forehead.”

He added, “Another day, the teacher asked students to list leaders whom people deem saviours. While a few students mentioned Mahatma Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam, my child wrote the names of Hindu gods Shiva, Vinayaga, and Murugan. The teacher warned her for writing names of Hindu gods, abused her verbally and then said Jesus is the only saviour,” Tiruppur (North) police registered a complaint. A separate complaint has been sent to district school education department.

