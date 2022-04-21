200 families in hilly hamlet of Malaiyur await bus service for years

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Malaiyur have urged the district administration to operate bus services to their village. While the hilly hamlet has good reads leading up to it, the lack of bus services is hindering development, residents said. The residents have been demanding public transport to their hamlet for the past decade.



Malaiyur is a hamlet in Pennagaram taluk located nearly 15 km from Papparapatti town panchayat. There are over 200 families in the village and residents here have been petitioning the administration for the past decade to run TNSTC buses for them. Residents said they have to travel nearly 13 km to board a bus.



Speaking to TNIE, V Sureshkumar, a resident of Papparapatti, said, ''We got roads nearly a decade ago but we are still waiting for bus services. Most of the residents in our village are daily labourers. Every day, we lose nearly one-third of our daily income on transportation charges. This is impacting the economy of our village. If bus routes are established, the cost of transportation would be drastically reduced. Now we have to rely on auto service, which costs between Rs 30 and Rs 60 ."



Muniappan, a shepherd, said, ''If any of our livestock are injured or sick, we have to walk 7 km to 8 km to reach the nearest veterinary centre. If we hire a private vehicle, it costs between `150 to `300 for a round trip. If regular bus services are ensured, our village would develop and in the future, we may have our own PHC or veterinary clinic here."



Shanthi, a homemaker, said, ''It is extremely difficult for children studying in higher secondary classes as they have to travel at least eight km to reach the nearest school at the foothills of Malaiyur. They have to walk to school as we are unable to pay for daily private transportation. If a bus is allocated at least in the mornings and evenings, our children would greatly benefit."



When TNIE spoke to revenue officials in Pennagaram, they said, "We had represented the issue with the TNSTC. A few months ago, the TNSTC had also inspected the area, but a few hairpin bends have made it impossible for bus transportation. So modifications have to be made."