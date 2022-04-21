After doli incident, Gurumalai gets makeshift primary healthcare centre

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Inter-department officials on Wednesday kick started preparatory work for construction of a Primary Health Care sub-centre in Gurumalai and conducted a study on laying a road to the Vellakal tribal hamlet. This comes after a tribal woman from the hamlet was carried on a doli to the hospital on Monday as the place lacks road connectivity.

A makeshift PHC at the government school in Gurumalai was also restarted, with two beds and a bench. Basic medical treatment will be provided here.