STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After doli incident, Gurumalai gets makeshift primary healthcare centre

This comes after a tribal woman from the hamlet was carried on a doli to the hospital on Monday as the place lacks road connectivity. 

Published: 21st April 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Inter-department officials on Wednesday kick started preparatory work for construction of a Primary Health Care sub-centre in Gurumalai and conducted a study on laying a road to the Vellakal tribal hamlet. This comes after a tribal woman from the hamlet was carried on a doli to the hospital on Monday as the place lacks road connectivity. 

A makeshift PHC at the government school in Gurumalai was also restarted, with two beds and a bench. Basic medical treatment will be provided here. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Primary Health Care Gurumalai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp