After doli incident, Gurumalai gets makeshift primary healthcare centre
This comes after a tribal woman from the hamlet was carried on a doli to the hospital on Monday as the place lacks road connectivity.
Published: 21st April 2022 05:19 AM | Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:19 AM
VELLORE: Inter-department officials on Wednesday kick started preparatory work for construction of a Primary Health Care sub-centre in Gurumalai and conducted a study on laying a road to the Vellakal tribal hamlet. This comes after a tribal woman from the hamlet was carried on a doli to the hospital on Monday as the place lacks road connectivity.
A makeshift PHC at the government school in Gurumalai was also restarted, with two beds and a bench. Basic medical treatment will be provided here.