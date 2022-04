By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Awareness events for the Save Soil Movement will be held across the State on Earth Day (on Friday) to raise visibility about soil extinction.

The movement was launched by Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru on March 21, said M Tamilmaran, State field coordinator of the Cauvery Calling Movement, on Wednesday.

He said, the events are scheduled at public spaces such as transport hubs.