Black flag stir: Stalin says no stone, flag hurled at Guv Ravi’s entourage

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said no stone or flag was hurled at Governor’s entourage when the convoy was on its way from Thirukkadiyur to Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt on Tuesday and dismissed such charges as unfair and imaginary. The report of the Governor’s ADC also says the convoy passed unscathed, said the CM, adding that legal action is being taken against the protesters.

The Governor, meanwhile, left for New Delhi on Wednesday. According to sources, he may discuss recent developments in Tamil Nadu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the visit. The CM’s reply in the Assembly was in response to questions raised by the AIADMK and the BJP during zero hour. AIADMK MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, raised slogans, staged a walkout, and boycotted the session protesting the alleged attack and government’s failure to maintain law and order. BJP MLAs led by Nainar Nagenthran too staged a walkout.

P Thamarai Kannan, ADGP (Law and Order), in a statement denied the allegations of attack and said police personnel had kept the protesters under control and later took them under custody. The protesters were engaged in a heated argument and threw black flags tied to plastic pipes on police personnel, the statement said. A large police team comprising IG of Central Zone, two DIGs, six SPs, six Additional SPs, 21 DSPs, 54 inspectors, 102 sub-inspectors and 1,120 constables was engaged to give security to the Governor.

“I assure the House that this government will not compromise on Governor’s security. Police personnel had stopped the protesters and the Governor’s convoy passed through the place safely. But the Leader of the Opposition and the Deputy Leader of the Opposition are trying to play politics. They will not succeed,” Stalin said.

The CM also recalled how former Governor Chenna Reddy was surrounded by AIADMK cadres in Tindivanam on April 10, 1995, and got stranded on the road for 15 minutes. Stones, eggs, and tomatoes were hurled at the Governor’s vehicles, he said.

Stalin also recalled the attack on former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan at airport and at a hotel in Chennai, the bid to attack Subramanian Swamy within the Madras High Court campus, and the acid attack on IAS officer VS Chandralekha under AIADMK rule.

Palaniswami alleged that despite intimation from the Raj Bhavan, police failed to make appropriate security arrangements for the Governor’s visit. “When I was CM, the DMK and alliance parties showed black flags to then Governor but we gave him full security. But now the Governor’s convoy was attacked in the presence of police,” he said.