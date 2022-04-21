STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK minister Dr V Saroja gets bail in job racket case

In a complaint, Saroja's relative Gunaseelan had alleged that she had promised jobs at anganwadi centres and asked him to collect money from aspirants to that effect.

Published: 21st April 2022 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former AIADMK minister Dr V Saroja

Former AIADMK minister Dr V Saroja (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Former AIADMK minister Dr V Saroja got bail in the job rocket case after surrendering before the court on Wednesday.

The Namakkal district crime branch had registered a case against the former minister of social welfare department and her husband L Logarajan under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on a complaint lodged by their relative, Gunaseelan (65), on September 30, 2021.

In the complaint, Gunaseelan alleged that Saroja had promised jobs at anganwadi centres and asked him to collect money from aspirants to that effect. Gunaseelan collected Rs 76.50 lakh from 15 persons and handed it over to Saroja and her husband. But they did not provide jobs.

After a case was registered against her, she approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. On April 2, the High Court asked her to appear before a local court.

Based on the direction, Saroja surrendered before Rasipuram Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday, and the court granted bail to the duo based on a surety of `25 lakh. She was also asked to appear before the district crime branch office every Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr V Saroja AIADMK Job rocket case Namakkal district crime branch
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp