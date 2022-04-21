Former AIADMK minister Dr V Saroja gets bail in job racket case

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Former AIADMK minister Dr V Saroja got bail in the job rocket case after surrendering before the court on Wednesday.

The Namakkal district crime branch had registered a case against the former minister of social welfare department and her husband L Logarajan under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on a complaint lodged by their relative, Gunaseelan (65), on September 30, 2021.

In the complaint, Gunaseelan alleged that Saroja had promised jobs at anganwadi centres and asked him to collect money from aspirants to that effect. Gunaseelan collected Rs 76.50 lakh from 15 persons and handed it over to Saroja and her husband. But they did not provide jobs.

After a case was registered against her, she approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. On April 2, the High Court asked her to appear before a local court.

Based on the direction, Saroja surrendered before Rasipuram Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday, and the court granted bail to the duo based on a surety of `25 lakh. She was also asked to appear before the district crime branch office every Saturday.