Kodanad heist: Sasikala to be questioned on Thursday

The special team of police investigating the Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case will question VK Sasikala, close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Thursday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special team of police investigating the Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case will question VK Sasikala, close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Thursday. Sasikala, one of the owners of the Kodanad estate, is being questioned for the first time in the case.

Sources said Inspector General R Sudhagar will lead the team that will question Sasikala at her residence in T Nagar. They are likely to ask her about the details of documents and valuables, if any, kept in the bungalow. When the heist-cum-murder happened on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 of 2017,  Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who jointly own the property, were lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in a disproportionate assets case.

When they were incarcerated, the property was under the control of Sasikala’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman. He was questioned in December. Vivek was the first person from Sasikala’s family to be questioned after the Madras High Court allowed further investigation in August 2021.

Subsequently, in the first week of September, three suspects D Deepu, MS  Satheesan and A Santhosh Samy filed a petition with the high court demanding that Sasikala be questioned. The case was taken for reinvestigation by the government and all accused, witnesses, and others are being questioned.

