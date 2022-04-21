Lord Kallazhagar returns to Alagar malai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Putting an end to his visit to Madurai as part of this year's Chithirai festival, Lord Kallazhagar returned to Alagar malai temple on Wednesday. The Chithirai festival at the temple comes to a close with 'Thirumanjanam' on Thursday.



The festival at the Arulmigu Kallazhagar temple commenced from April 12 and the Kallazhagar procession, one of the major events, began from the temple on April 14. After the lord entered into the Vaigai on April 16, and following the rituals on subsequent days, Kallazhagar returned to the Alagar temple on Wednesday afternoon.



"Considerably, the crowd during the procession was much larger when compared to previous years. Though we could not darshan the deity on his arrival, we were able to darshan him well while he was returning to the temple," said Pavithra, a devotee from Puthur area in Madurai.