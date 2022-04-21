Lord Kallazhagar returns to Alagar malai

MADURAI: Putting an end to his visit to Madurai as part of this year's Chithirai festival, Lord Kallazhagar returned to Alagar malai temple on Wednesday. The Chithirai festival at the temple comes to a close with 'Thirumanjanam' on Thursday.
The festival at the Arulmigu Kallazhagar temple commenced from April 12 and the Kallazhagar procession, one of the major events, began from the temple on April 14. After the lord entered into the Vaigai on April 16, and following the rituals on subsequent days, Kallazhagar returned to the Alagar temple on Wednesday afternoon.
"Considerably, the crowd during the procession was much larger when compared to previous years. Though we could not darshan the deity on his arrival, we were able to darshan him well while he was returning to the temple," said Pavithra, a devotee from Puthur area in Madurai.
MADURAI: Putting an end to his visit to Madurai as part of this year's Chithirai festival, Lord Kallazhagar returned to Alagar malai temple on Wednesday. The Chithirai festival at the temple comes to a close with 'Thirumanjanam' on Thursday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bengaluru student barred from writing PUC exam over murder allegations
Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya peg Kerala back in enthralling draw
Marine Science varsity HOD's plea against own selection to panel binned
Want duplicate degree certificates? Pay Rs 2,000 for each year
Global financial leaders discuss debt crisis in US in wake of Sri Lankan problem