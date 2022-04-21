STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai woman fined for filing 'frivolous' plea against cop

(Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court imposed Rs 10,000 cost on a woman for filing a 'frivolous' petition against a sub inspector of M Puduppatti police station in Dindigul.

Justice SM Subramaniam noted the woman, Kaleeswari, had filed the petition alleging that a man, who is one of the accused in a woman harassment complaint given by her, violated his bail conditions. He is working as a teacher and is the son of an ex-panchayat president and also belongs to a political party, the judge observed from Kaleeswari's submissions.

Claiming that the sub inspector of the police station concerned should be held responsible for the violation, she sought action against the sub-inspector, the judge said.

Justice Subramaniam said, "If the police officials and public servants are impleaded in personal capacity with respect to performance of their lawful public duties, then the consequences would be disastrous and such officers would not be in a position to perform their duties in a routine manner."

Calling it a 'frivolous' petition, filed in an attempt to threaten the police official, the judge imposed `10,000 cost on the woman and directed her to pay the amount to M.Puduppatti police station inspector to be used for providing basic amenities to the people coming to the police station.

