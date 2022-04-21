STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympic Gold Quest, stadia in all Assembly constituencies among TN CM Stalin's sports bonanza

The Chief Minister also announced that an exclusive mega ground for conducting Jallikattu contests will be established at Alanganallur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced several announcements for sports development in Tamil Nadu. They include the implementation of the Olympic Gold Quest at a cost of Rs 25 crore to guide sportspersons from Tamil Nadu in winning medals by participating in international sports events like the Olympics, establishing a small sports stadium in all Assembly constituencies, setting up of a boxing complex in North Chennai at a cost of Rs 10 crore as well as facilities for practising volleyball, badminton, basketball, kabaddi and indoor games.

The Chief Minister announced that an exclusive mega ground for conducting Jallikattu contests will be established at Alanganallur. He also said the Chennai Open ATP Tennis event will be resumed besides making arrangements for Beach Olympics.

Stalin said the state government has been taking steps to promote Silambam (Stick Fencing), a pre-historic Indian martial art developed by Tamils. Also, a mega sports city is getting shape near Chennai and arrangements are going on for establishing Olympic academies in four zones.

