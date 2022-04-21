STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor RN Ravi will face stir till NEET bill is cleared: R Mutharasan

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said his party cadre would continue to stage black flag protests wherever Governor RN Ravi goes until he clears the anti-NEET bill. 

Published: 21st April 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said his party cadre would continue to stage black flag protests wherever Governor RN Ravi goes until he clears the anti-NEET bill. Mutharasan said the Governor disrespected the Assembly by not clearing the anti-NEET bill. “This is the reason why we boycotted the ‘At Home’ reception in Raj Bhavan,” he said. 

Commenting on music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s foreword to the book Ambedkar & Modi - Reformer’s Ideas, Performer’s Implementation, Mutharasan said the world will not accept his comparison of B R Ambedkar with PM Narendra Modi.

Mutharasan said the BJP government was creating communal issues to dilute protests against the price hikes of fuel and other essential commodities. He said his party will organise a conference in Tiruppur between August 6 and 9.

