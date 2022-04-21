Tamil Nadu Housing Board allottees want title deeds, excess interest returned

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of residents welfare association of Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements in RS Puram have demanded that the title deeds be handed over to beneficiaries. They submitted a petition to this effect to the superintending engineer of TNHB on Wednesday.

A few members affixed their thumb impression in blood in the petition demanding the government to handover the documents to those who have paid the dues and return excess interest that was collected by the board.

M Arulkumar, a beneficiary said "I have paid the entire amount with interest to the board 30 years ago. However the board refuses to handover the documents to us. We approached the Madras High Court against the wrong interest calculation of the board. However the board refuses to pay the excess interest to us. Subsequently, a contempt court petition was filed against the board officials. As a result, Madras High court set up arbitration which directed the board to handover title deeds within three months and excess interest within two months, on May 29, 2021. However nothing has happened."

General secretary of Tamizhaga Veettu Vasathi Vaaria Orunkinaintha Othukeetalarkal Nala Sangam, K Jayachandran said "Each of the allottees paid minimum of Rs 2 lakh and maximum of Rs 9 lakh to the board. The board should handover title deeds and excess interest fare to more than 4,000 allotees in Ganapathy Managar and Brindhavar nagar near Coimbatore International Airport, Veerakeralam, Vellakinaru and Murugan Nagar 11 block near Peelamedu."

"The Madras High Court had already directed the state government to take action against the officials who have failed to obey the court directions. Chief minister MK Stalin should intervene in tthe issue," Jayachandran added. The SE assured the beneficiaries of arranging a meeting with MD of TNHB in Chennai.