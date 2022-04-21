STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN to resume Chennai ATP, start Beach Olympics, build sports city near Chennai, says CM

Modern boxing complex to be setup in north Chennai for Rs 10 cr with facilities for volleyball, badminton, basketball, kabadi, indoor games & gym. 3% reservation in employment for silambam champions.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Three per cent reservation in employment for silambam (a martial art) champions, resuming Chennai ATP tennis tournament, arranging Beach Olympics and establishing a sports city here are among the announcements made in the Assembly on Thursday by Chief Minister M K Stalin for the development of sports in Tamil Nadu.

Also, he announced that an arena exclusively for 'jallikattu' (bull-taming) events would be built at Alanganallur, Madurai. "An Olympic Gold Quest will be implemented for Rs 25 crore to guide sportspersons from Tamil Nadu to win medals in international sports competitions like the Olympics," the Chief Minister told the Assembly.

Making a statement on his own, he said a modern boxing complex would be established in north Chennai for Rs 10 crore with facilities for volleyball, badminton, basketball, kabaddi, indoor games and a gym.

Apart from providing the three per cent reservation in employment for silambam champions, the State government would take steps to resume Chennai Open ATP tennis tournament and organise Beach Olympics, he said.

"Further, the government is taking steps to establish Olympic Academies in four zones to create an opportunity for sportspersons to win medals in international competitions," Stalin said, amid thumping of benches.

The government is planning to create facilities for sports throughout the State and accordingly it has been planned to establish mini-stadia in all Assembly constituencies, he said. "This will immensely benefit the youth," he added.

