Coimbatore: One-year-old dies after drunk mother falls on road

COIMBATORE: A one-year-old girl died of head injury allegedly after her mother, who was in an inebriated condition, fell down. The incident happened when the woman was returning home from a temple festival at Pathuvampalli near Sulur on Tuesday night.
According to police, Sasikala (26), separated from her husband ix months ago, and was in a relationship with Senthilkumar (36). Police said Senthilkumar and Sasikala used to consume alcohol. On Tuesday night, the duo went to a temple festival and were in a inebriated state. Sasikala carried her one-year-old child Kaviya with her.
While returning home, she lost balance and fell on road along with the child. Kaviya suffered injury to the head, and was unconscious. Hearing Sasikala's screams for help, public alerted 108 ambulance, Paramedics examined the child and declared her dead. The body was sent to Annur GH for postmortem.
Karumathampatti police registered a case under section 174 of CrPC and took Sasikala and Senthilkumar for questioning. "stIf there was any murder attempt, autopsy will reveal it. But the postmortem report says the child was alive before she fell down. We have sent her viscera samples for analysis," said a police officer.
