Cuddalore: Driver attacked, TNSTC employees stage protest

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: After a driver of the Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was allegedly attacked by villagers near Tittakudi, as he hit a temple car during a religious procession, TNSTC staff struck work on Thursday morning.



According to sources, a car procession was held as part of the Mariamman Temple festival on Wednesday night at A Palayam village. While the procession was underway, a TNSTC bus plying from Kallakuruchi to Tittakudi hit the temple car in which the decorated idol of Amman was placed. Irked villagers attacked the bus driver Periyasamy (53), who suffered severe injuries, police said.



Policemen from Ramanatham police station rushed to the spot and sent the injured bus driver to the Thitakudi GH, from where he was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Perambalur for further treatment.



Meanwhile, TNSTC workers, including drivers and conductors, gathered at the bus depot in Tittakudi on Thursday and staged a protest condemning the attack on Periyasamy. They also boycotted work and demanded action against those who attacked the driver.



Police officials, including Tittakudi sub-division DSP Siva, came to the spot and pacified the protesting workers. TNSTC officials under Zonal Genaral Manager Mariappan too held talks. After police officials informed that they had already filed a case and detained some suspects for inquiry, and also assured action as per law, the staff withdrew the protest and rejoined duty.



Due to the protest, TNSTC buses were not operated for nearly five hours on Thursday morning. Public including school and college students, and villagers on the way to work were badly affected.