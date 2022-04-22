STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Got clues to narrow down on KN Ramajayam killers, Tamil Nadu government tells Madras HC

KN Ramajayam was found dead on the Tiruchy-Kallanai Road when he went for a morning walk on March 29, 2012.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it has got clues to narrow down on those who had allegedly murdered KN Ramajayam, brother of senior DMK leader and state minister KN Nehru, a decade ago in Tiruchirappalli.

When the matter came up today, state Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah told Justice V Bharathidasan that the police had obtained certain clues to achieve a break-through in the case and zero-in on the accused.

The State is also proposing to announce a reward money of Rs 50 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the culprit(s), Jinnah added.

After expressing his unhappiness over the probe so far done by the CB-CID and the CBI for over a decade, the judge had earlier directed the state government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Ramajeyam.

There was no break-through in the case even after the matter was handed over to the CBI, the premier agency in the country, the judge had observed then.

Initially, the CB-CID probed the case.

The SIT should consist of both the State Police and the Central agency, headed by Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar and it would commence the probe afresh, the judge had said.

The judge was passing further interim orders on a petition filed by Ramajayam's another brother K N Ravichandran, seeking the handing over of the investigation back to the State Police.

Ramajayam was found dead on the Tiruchy-Kallanai Road when he went for a morning walk on March 29, 2012.

As there was no progress in the probe by the CB CID, a judge of the Madurai High Court had transferred the case to the CBI, following a plea from Ramajeyam's wife Latha.

KN Ramajayam Madras High Court Madras HC Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government KN Nehru
