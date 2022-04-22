STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Injured wild elephant calf treated at Chikkali forest

She was administered injections and IV fluids. The animal recovered around 6pm.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An elephant calf that fell ill at Chikkali forest in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) got up on its feet on Wednesday following treatment.

Anti poaching watchers spotted the female calf, believed to be 5 years old, at 3pm on Wednesday.  Forest veterinary assistant surgeon S Sathasivam said the animal's stomach had bloated indicating that she had intestinal infection. She was administered injections and IV fluids. The animal recovered around 6pm.

It was difficult to take an earthmover to the spot to lift the animal in a standing position, because of the difficult terrain, and 20 forest staff made a rope out of the twines and lifted her up.

"The animal is brisk and walking. We are monitoring her progress. We are clueless as to how the animal separated from the herd," said a forest official

Meanwhile, P Ravichandran, an anti-poaching watcher in Manomboly forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) died of cardiac arrest after an elephant chased his team  on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in inside the forest at Manthirimattam.

Sources said, Ravichandran collapsed while ruuning to save his life and complained of chest pain when his colleagues rescued him. He was taken to Valparai government hospital, but was declared "brought dead".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild elephant
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp