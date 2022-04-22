Injured wild elephant calf treated at Chikkali forest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An elephant calf that fell ill at Chikkali forest in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) got up on its feet on Wednesday following treatment.



Anti poaching watchers spotted the female calf, believed to be 5 years old, at 3pm on Wednesday. Forest veterinary assistant surgeon S Sathasivam said the animal's stomach had bloated indicating that she had intestinal infection. She was administered injections and IV fluids. The animal recovered around 6pm.



It was difficult to take an earthmover to the spot to lift the animal in a standing position, because of the difficult terrain, and 20 forest staff made a rope out of the twines and lifted her up.



"The animal is brisk and walking. We are monitoring her progress. We are clueless as to how the animal separated from the herd," said a forest official



Meanwhile, P Ravichandran, an anti-poaching watcher in Manomboly forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) died of cardiac arrest after an elephant chased his team on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in inside the forest at Manthirimattam.

Sources said, Ravichandran collapsed while ruuning to save his life and complained of chest pain when his colleagues rescued him. He was taken to Valparai government hospital, but was declared "brought dead".