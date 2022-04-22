Thoothukudi: Judge orders accused to plant 10 trees to get advance bail

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKDUI: A Thoothukudi court has ordered an accused in a tree felling case in Sathankulam to plant 10 trees within one month in order to get anticipatory bail.



According to sources, Shanmuganathan, Isakimuthu, and Ponsingh of Thattarmadam, cut down a 20-year-old tree along the Thattarmadam main road. When the Thattarmadam Traders Association president intervened, the trio issued death threats to him. Acting on a complaint, police arrested Shanmuganathan and Isakimuthu, and released them on bail. However, Ponsingh, who went absconding, moved court for an advance bail.



When the case came up before Thoothukudi sessions judge S Sumathy for hearing, district public prosecutor Mohandas Samuel objected to granting Ponsingh an advance bail, and requested to pass orders to make him plant tree saplings.



Following this, the sessions judge, in her order, said the court was inclined to grant anticipatory bail for Ponsingh only on the conditions that the accused shall plant 10 saplings around Thattarmadam village within one month, and report to the police station at 10 am everyday for one month.