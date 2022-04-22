Tiruchy Corporation to issue notice on 25,000 poorly maintained plots

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Corporation officials have identified about 25,000 vacant plots in the city which have been poorly maintained and will soon take action on the owners. This follows repeated instructions to property owners by mayor Mu Anbalagan and officials on maintaining their land.

The corporation will place boards at such poorly maintained plots instructing the owners to clear the waste and the vegetation from the properties. Anbalagan had, in a recent council meeting, said that if the owners continue to ignore the corporation's instruction even after seeing the board, the civic body would mark the plot for public use. Officials said their team would soon start placing boards at poorly maintained plots in each zone.

In 2019, the corporation took a similar step. It placed boards on several properties and many landowners promised to maintain their property. The corporation removed the boards only after getting a written assurance from the owners and levying a fine. Following the strict action, some of the land owners even fenced their vacant plots. However, the corporation failed to look into the maintenance subsequently, which turned several vacant plots into garbage dumps.

Officials said the corporation has decided to take stern action as most of these vacant plots face waterlogging during monsoon and turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Last October, the Health Department served notice on 37 plot owners, directing them to take steps to prevent breeding of mosquito on their vacant plots. Carelessly thrown waste materials such as cups, tyres and household waste caused a lot of inconvenience to people living near such plots.

"The corporation has to start taking action at the earliest. Officials should also ensure that the drive continues on a regular basis. Otherwise, land owners would get complacent once again," said N Thangavel, a resident of KK Nagar