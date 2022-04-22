STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy Corp's Zone-III office to come up at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore in Jaganathapuram

The corporation had disclosed the details regarding the change of zones at the first meeting of the corporation council.

TIRUCHY:  The corporation's new zonal office coming up at Jaganathapuram near Kattur will be known as zone-III and will administer ward 16 and from ward 35 to 46. The corporation earlier had four zones, which was recently increased to five, with 13 wards each.

Earlier, there were Srirangam , Ariyamangalam, Ponmalai and K Abishekapuram zones. Now, the corporation chose not to call the zones after name of the places. Instead, the zones will be called as Zone-I, Zone-II, Zone-III, Zone-IV and Zone-V. Unofficially, these zones will be addressed as Srirangam, Ariyamangalam, Thiruverumbur, Ponmalai and K Abishekapuram zones respectively.

The corporation had disclosed the details regarding the change of zones at the first meeting of the corporation council. Officials said a new assistant commissioner was appointed for the new zonal office on Wednesday.

"We have already sent the proposal to the government for constructing Zone-III office at Jaganathapuram. For the time being, it will function from Zone-II office (Ariyamangalam zonal office). M Dhayanithi has been appointed as assistant commissioner of Zone-III office," said corporation commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman.

Officials said the Zone-III office will be constructed at Jaganathapuram at a cost of about Rs 2.5 crore. Residents are demanding that the corporation should display the details of new zones and wards coming under them at respective office for more clarity.

"The corporation has to place boards in front of each zonal office providing the details. Apart from that, the authorities should also update such information on the civic body website. At present, the corporation's main website (https://www.trichycorporation.gov.in) is not displaying the names of officials of the newly classified zones," said T Shanmuganathan, a resident of Puthur.  Corporation officials said all these would be done in the coming days.

