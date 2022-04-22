Tirupattur: Student threatens school teacher, three suspended

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: After a video of a school teacher being threatened by a boy in class went viral on social media, officials suspended three students over the incident on Thursday. The action was taken after an 18-year-old student of Madhanur government school near Ambur was caught on camera threatening and swearing at his zoology teacher Sanjay Gandhi.



The incident allegedly happened on Tuesday and the clip was widely shared on social media after two of his friends recorded the incident in their phones. The student allegedly slept on the floor without a shirt and scolded the teacher when the teacher asked him to submit practical work.



Vaniyambadi Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Gayathri Subramani, Ambur Tahsildar Palani and the school Head Master P Velan conducted an enquiry on the matter on Thursday. The student and two friends who aided and filmed the incident were suspended after they admitted to the mistake, according to officials. A notice was served to the guardians of the students.



“The students should submit an apology letter to the teacher. If the teacher allows, the students can rejoin school otherwise they will be removed from the school,” an official press communication read.

A report regarding the incident was also submitted to Tirupattur District Collector Amar Khushwaha. The RDO and the school HM also met senior secondary students in the school and counselled them to behave well.



Earlier, many teachers in the Vellore region had expressed displeasure over the behaviour of students during School Management Committee (SMC) meetings. Head Master Velan said: “We’re trying to teach discipline and values to the students. The students’ behaviour has changed after the pandemic. They are acting out since they have come back to school after a two-year gap. They’re struggling to adapt to school schedules and studies. We, the teachers, are working hard to change their mindset.”



He added that they were unaware of the incident since the teacher didn’t raise a complaint and got to know about it only through social media.