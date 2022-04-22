TN to get 234 stadia, host ATP tennis event: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Plan to establish small sports stadiums at a cost of Rs 3 crore each in all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, an exclusive mega arena for conducting jallikattu in Alanganallur, steps to restart Chennai Open ATP Tennis tournament and bring international sports events like Beach Olympics to the State were among the slew of announcements made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on Thursday.

Making a suo motu statement under Rule 110, the CM said the boxing complex to be built in north Chennai at a cost of Rs 10 crore will also have facilities for practising volleyball, badminton, basketball, kabaddi and other indoor games, and a Rs 25-crore Olympic Gold Quest scheme will be launched to help TN sportspersons win laurels in international events such as Olympics.

The State has been taking steps to promote silambam, a traditional Tamil martial art form, a mega sports city is getting ready near Chennai, and arrangements are on for establishing four Olympic academies in four zones of the State, the CM said.

Stalin said by conducting national and international sports events, the State can attract new investments, promote industrial growth, and attract more tourists. Tamil Nadu remains the ‘chess capital’ of India by producing several grandmasters including Viswanathan Anand, he said.

‘Efforts on to make the event a success’

“Chess players from across the globe will participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10. An exclusive committee has been working on it to make the event a grand success,” the CM said.

Chennai Open, which became an important part of the city’s sporting calendar after it was started in 1997, ran for 21 consecutive years before it was shifted to Pune from the 2018 season. The event’s owners, IMGR, had cancelled the contract and moved the event out of Chennai, according to the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) who lost the title sponsor after the 2017 edition.