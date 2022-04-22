Unmindful of ban, Perambalur villagers hunt rabbits as offerings to goddess Mariamman

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: For the residents of many villages in the district, rabbit hunting in the Tamil month of Chithirai is more than just an activity. It is bounty offering to goddess Mariamman. During the festive season, villagers go the forests with spears, and it is customary for them to conduct the 'rabbit hunting festival' for the Mariamman temples in the villages.

On the first Sunday of Chithirai month, the festival was held in the villages of Elambalur, Siruvachur, Chatramanai, Nakkasalem, Keezhakkanavai, Kurumbalur, Aranarai, Senjeri, Ammapalayam, Ladaparam, Kalarampatti and others in the district.

Speaking about the hunting, a 29-year-old man from Kurumbalur, said, "In the early morning, a group of people gather before the temples before going to the forests for hunting. One person from every household will take part in it. From children to the elderly, they enter the forests with spears and hunting dogs."

The hunting goes on from 6 am to 6 pm, after which they gather in front of the temple with the hunted rabbits. After the pooja, the meat is divided among people, the consumption of which is believed to provide health, longevity and prosperity.

A 49-year-old man from Senjeri said, "Our ancestors used to hunt for food. Keeping this in mind, we too have been traditionally performing the ritual of rabbit hunting every Chithirai month, beginning from the first week of the month. People hunt the rabbits as long as they can and tie the hunted ones to a

stick, before roaming the village with drums. The hunted rabbits are later offered to goddess Mariamman, after which the meat is divided evenly."

Another resident, a 25-years-old youth, said, "The festival was held in our village last week, and about 11 rabbits were hunted. The meat and the blood of the rabbits are considered sacred after the pooja. Rubbing it on the head will keep the hair healthy, preventing diseases. The hunted rabbits are not sold, but cooked and eaten. Currently, a few villages go hunting wearing new clothes."

However, forest officials had earlier notified the villagers against hunting wildlife. When contacted by TNIE, a senior officer of the Forest Department, said, "Hunting of wildlife is a crime. So we went to all the villages in the district before Chithirai and distributed leaflets to create awareness among people. Festivals should not be held for hunting wildlife. We will take strict action if this is violated."