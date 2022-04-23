STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12-year-old boy arrested in Thanjavur under POCSO Act for allegedly impregnating 17-year-old girl

According to police, they received information from the police outpost at Government Rajah Mirasudar Hospital that a 17-year-old girl had given birth to a baby girl a few days ago.

By PTI

THANJAVUR: A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a teenage girl, who delivered a baby, in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, police said. The Thanjavur All Women Police here have arrested the boy under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Upon inquiry with the girl, it was revealed that she and the 12-year-old boy were in a "relationship" for the past few years and she soon got pregnant. The police personal booked the boy under the POCSO Act and lodged him in the Government Home in Thanjavur.

